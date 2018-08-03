OPPO launches a new variant of the A3s in India with more RAM and internal storage

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A3s in India. The OPPO A3s is a budget smartphone that comes with dual rear cameras and a huge battery. The smartphone comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. But now, OPPO has launched a new variant of the A3s that comes with more RAM and storage.

OPPO has launched a new variant of the A3s in India which comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. This new variant comes in purple color and will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as through offline stores across the country. However, at press time, only the 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant is available on Flipkart, hence, if you want to buy the 3 GB RAM variant, you will have to head over to your nearest offline store.

Guess what?

Your favourite #OPPOA3s is now available in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM also.

Head on over to Flipkart and offline stores to get your very own A3s today!#DualPowerDualCamera.

Know more: https://t.co/GgQiRkRZr2 pic.twitter.com/l76y0BJ9T4 — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) August 2, 2018

Well, even though the 3 GB RAM variant isn’t currently available on Flipkart, OPPO India has updated the listing of the A3s on its website with details about this new variant. The 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹10,990, whereas, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant carries a price tag of ₹13,990.

Apart from more RAM and internal storage, everything else on this new variant of the A3s remain the same. You can check out full specs of the OPPO A3s down below.

OPPO A3s Specifications