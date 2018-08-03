Moto Z3 goes official with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6.01-inch Max Vision Display and 5G Moto Mod

Back in early June, Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled the Moto Z3 Play. And now, as expected, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z3 at its event that it had scheduled at its HQ in Chicago. Motorola was also expected to unveil the Motorola One and Motorola One Power Android One smartphones at this event, but it didn’t.

Anyways though, speaking about the Moto Z3, this smartphone looks very much similar to the Moto Z3 Play. It flaunts a glass back with the frames made out of 6000 series polished aluminium, and, sports a 6.01-inch Max Vision display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Due to smaller bezels, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, and, neither is there one at the back. That’s because the fingerprint scanner is located on the right side below the volume rocker.

Having said that, under the hood, the Moto Z3 comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC which is last year’s flagship chip. The Snapdragon 835 SoC is paired with 4 GB RAM, hence, don’t expect the performance of the Moto Z3 to be as good as this year’s flagships that come with Snapdragon 845 and at least 6 GB RAM.

The Moto Z3 runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, and, Motorola is promising “two future upgrades to the latest Android OS, absolutely free”. That said, the smartphone also comes with Motorola’s signature features like Moto Display and Moto Actions. Besides, the Moto Z3 also comes with Motorola’s one-button navigation that lets you navigate across the UI using gestures on the bar located at the bottom of the screen.

For photography, the Moto Z3 features 12 MP dual cameras at the back and an 8 MP single camera on the front. The cameras at the back on the Moto Z3 come with dual depth-sensing that helps in capturing photos with nice bokeh.

The Moto Z3 is offered in only one color – Ceramic Black – and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that Motorola says can offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

5G Moto Mod

Alongside announcing the Moto Z3, Motorola also announced the 5G Moto Mod that brings 5G capabilities to the Moto Z3. This makes Moto Z3 the “first 5G-upgradable phone”. This 5G Moto Mod also comes with a built-in 2000 mAh battery that can help you charge your Moto Z3 on-the-go when it’s running low on juice. Needless to say, as this a “5G” Mod, it brings in 10x faster speeds and lower latency to the smartphone. However, this 5G Moto Mod will only be available in the US, that too exclusively on Verizon.

Moto Z3 Specifications

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

