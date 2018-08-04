Back in late June, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO unveiled the OPPO Find X. And, the company then launched it in India last month. The OPPO Find X is a flagship smartphone and is easily one of the most innovative smartphones of 2018. Well, if you want to own this innovative flagship, it’s now available for purchase in the country.

The OPPO Find X is now available for purchase through offline stores as well as through Flipkart. Being a flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorsOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It also comes with 256 GB of internal storage, but, there’s no microSD card slot which means no storage expansion.

The OPPO Find X flaunts a bezel-less design with its back covered with glass. The smartphone boasts a 6.42-inch AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. That said, the biggest highlight of the Find X are the slide-out cameras.

Yes, the OPPO Find X doesn’t sport cameras at the front or on the back, they are concealed inside the smartphone and are revealed through a slider. The cameras pop-up with the help of this slider whenever you want to take a picture or unlock the smartphone. For selfies and video calls, you get a 25 MP camera on the front side of slider, and, for regular photos and videos, you get dual cameras – 16 MP and 20 MP – on the back side of the slider.

The Find X doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, therefore, you have to rely on OPPO’s face recognition tech called O-Face Recognition which uses a plethora of sensors for face recognition.

The smartphone is offered in two colors – Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue – and, it comes packed with a 3730 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charging.

OPPO Find X Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.42-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with OIS, Portrait Mode, AI-based Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting

25 MP AI-enhanced with 3D lighting Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji

O-Face Recognition (Face Unlock), 3D Omoji Colors: Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue

Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Battery: 3730 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO Find X Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹59,990

₹59,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as through offline stores across the country

