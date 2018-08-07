Xiaomi Mi A2 India price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched two new Android One smartphones at its event in Spain last month – the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi A2 in India tomorrow at an event held in New Delhi, and, just ahead of the launch, the Mi A2’s India price has leaked online.

A Twitter user named Aman Sawhney spotted the Mi A2 listed in the “Today’s Deals” section of Amazon India’s app. The listing reveals that the Mi A2 is priced at ₹17,499. However, do keep in mind that this price is for the 64 GB storage variant as Xiaomi is reportedly not launching the 32 GB variant in India.

There are a total of three variants of the Mi A2 – 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. Xiaomi is said to skip the 32 GB variant in India, and, there’s no word on whether or not it will bring the 128 GB variant to the country. But, if it does, and if this price of 64 GB variant turns out to be true, then you can expect the 128 GB variant to be priced between ₹19,500 and ₹20,500, especially because it also comes with 6 GB RAM instead of 4 GB.

That being said, the Mi A2 will come with Quick Charge 4.0 support exclusively for Indian market, with others having to make do with Quick Charge 3.0. But, irrespective of where you buy the Mi A2 from, you will have to buy the Quick Charge 3.0/4.0 adapter separately if you want to leverage these fast charging speeds, because Xiaomi will bundle along a 10W (5V/2A) adapter.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) +20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (Quick Charge 4.0 exclusively in India)

Do you think the Mi A2 is priced appropriately? Well, we advise you to take pricing information with a pinch of salt and wait for Xiaomi to announce the pricing officially. Either way, there’s not much we have to wait to know that as India launch is set for tomorrow.

