Nokia 7 Plus reportedly receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

Google recently announced Android 9.0 Pie which is now the latest version of Android. The update has already rolled out for first and second-gen Pixels as well as the Essential Phone. But, if a latest report is to be believed, then these aren’t the only phones that are getting a taste of Pie, as the Android Pie update is rolling out to Nokia 7 Plus as well.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 7 Plus has started receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update in India. The update is rolling out over-the-air and weighs more than 1 GB in size. Well, 1173 MB to be precise.

Being an Android Pie update, it brings along features like adaptive battery and brightness, navigation gestures, app actions, among other things. That said, Nokia India hasn’t officially announced the roll-out yet, but, we are not surprised to see that Pie is already rolling out to Nokia 7 Plus. After all, the smartphone was a part of Google’s Android P Beta Program.

Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android One program, which guarantees two years of software updates, including Pie. — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 7, 2018

Hi, the Android Pie is currently available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8, roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery. — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 7, 2018

That said, while Android Pie is reportedly rolling out for Nokia 7 Plus, it is confirmed to be rolled out to other smartphones like Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 as well. However, there’s no information on the timeline of this roll-out, but, we are pretty sure that Android Pie update won’t be rolling out to these smartphones before the beginning of next month.

Are you a Nokia 7 Plus user from India? Have you received the Android 9.0 Pie update? If yes, drop us a comment down below.