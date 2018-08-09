Android 9.0 Pie Beta 4 now available for Nokia 7 Plus

Yesterday, we told you about HMD Global reportedly rolling out the final build of Android 9.0 Pie for Nokia 7 Plus in India, but, the roll-out of final build now looks very unlikely as HMD Global has released one more Android Pie Beta for the Nokia 7 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – announced on Twitter that Android Pie Beta 4 is now available for Nokia 7 Plus. Sarvikas also said that this is the last Android Pie Beta for Nokia 7 Plus before the company begins rolling out the final build of Android Pie for Nokia 7 Plus. In addition to that, he also said that the company has integrated gestures into the beta build.

Last chance to help us perfect #Android #Pie before official release! Beta4 is now available for your #Nokia7Plus. As a special treat, we've integrated gestures! #Nokiamobilehttps://t.co/NnRjAgvYkF pic.twitter.com/1rXFoXqJHL — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 8, 2018

The Android Pie update has been already rolled out for Google’s first and second-gen Pixel smartphones as well as the Essential Phone. The Essential Phone was one of the eight non-Google smartphones that were a part of the Android P Beta Program, and so was the Nokia 7 Plus, however, Essential still managed to roll-out the final build of Android Pie for Essential Phone on launch day while Nokia is now releasing final beta of Pie for the Nokia 7 Plus. However, Nokia isn’t the only one late here. Others like Sony, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and OnePlus too are.

Coming back to the Nokia 7 Plus, if you are already enrolled in the beta program, you will receive the Android Pie Beta 4 soon on your device as an OTA update. Those who aren’t enrolled will have to wait for the roll-out of final build to get a taste of Android Pie.