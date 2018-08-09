Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video surfaces online, will come bundled with USB Type-C earphones

Back in late June, CAD renders of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaked online that revealed the design of these third-gen Pixel smartphones. And, earlier last week, live images of the Pixel 3 XL leaked online which further confirmed the design of this larger Pixel. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to go official on October 4, and, while that’s still almost two months from now, an unboxing video (attached below) of the Pixel 3 XL has surfaced online which reveals the in-box contents while also confirming key specs and design of the phone.

This unboxing video of the Pixel 3 XL has been shared by a Russian blogger. The video shows the in-box contents of the Pixel 3 XL which include the usual documentation related to warranty and usage, SIM ejector tool, a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter, charging cable, power adapter, and, most importantly, wired earphones that look like the wireless Pixel Buds that were launched last year alongside the second-gen Pixels.

Well, it’s good to see Google finally including wired earphones with the box because Google hasn’t bundled earphones with its smartphones in recent years. This is also appreciated because the Pixel 3 and 3 XL don’t come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, hence, users don’t have to buy Type-C earphones separately. However, Google does include a Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter for those who want to use their existing pair of earphones that have 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Leaked live images of Pixel 3 XL Prev 1 of 5 Next Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it Click on image to enlarge it

Well, in addition to video that reveals in-box contents, some images have leaked too which show-off the front and back of the Pixel 3 XL, and, the design that we are looking at is in line with what we have seen through leaked renders and images so far. The smartphone has an unusually tall notch up top along with a single camera at the back which retains the two-tone glass-metal design.

Apart from all this, the leaked images also reveal some key specifications of the Pixel 3 XL which include Android 9.0 Pie, an octa-core processor which is very likely Snapdragon 845, a display having 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution, and, 4 GB RAM. Well, 4 GB of RAM really feels measly on a flagship especially when we have other flagships coming with 8 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM is a norm even on mid-rangers. Let’s hope that there will be a variant of the Pixel 3 XL that will come with 6 GB of RAM.

There’s still much time for the launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, hence, you can expect more information about these smartphones to pour in over the Internet in the coming weeks.

Source 1, 2 | Via