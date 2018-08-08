Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 tablets. The Galaxy Tab S4 is a high-end tablet whereas the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a low-end tablet. While there’s no word on when the Galaxy Tab S4 will be launched in India, Samsung has today launched the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 in the country.

As already evident from its name, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 boasts a 10.5-inch display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 32 GB of internal storage. But, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card. In addition to that, the tablet also comes with 15 GB of free cloud storage.

That said, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 also comes with cameras at the back and front for photography and video calls. At the back, you have an 8 MP camera, and, on the front, you get a 5 MP camera. The tablet is offered in Ebony Black and Urban Blue colors and ships with a massive 7300 mAh battery that Samsung says offers up to 14.5 hours of video playback.

All the hardware details aside, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is a kid-friendly tablet that’s also ideal for family entertainment. It comes with a feature called Kid Mode that allows the parents to manage content as well as usage time of their kids on the tablet. Furthermore, the Kid Mode also features Kid Browser, Galaxy Apps for Kids, as well as eight child-friendly apps like Toca Hair Salon 3 and BRIO World – Railway. Apart from this, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 also has a Multi User Mode that allows creation of multiple, separate accounts for parents and kids.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 also comes with four rotating speakers with Dolby Atmos and 3D Surround Sound that enhances the movie watching experience.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, General Manger, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is Samsung’s latest addition to the tablet line-up and comes with capabilities that make life easier and more entertaining for the whole family. Featuring a refreshed design, larger display, thinner bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and enhanced 7300 mAh battery, Galaxy Tab A 10.5” makes it a complete family entertainment device”

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio

10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture with LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (15 GB of free cloud storage)

32 GB (15 GB of free cloud storage) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0 Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 2.0 Type-C Other: 4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Kids Mode, Samsung SmartThings, Bixby 2.0, Bixby Vision, 3D Surround Sound, Samsung Always-On-Daily Board

4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Kids Mode, Samsung SmartThings, Bixby 2.0, Bixby Vision, 3D Surround Sound, Samsung Always-On-Daily Board Colors: Ebony Black, Urban Blue

Ebony Black, Urban Blue Battery: 7300 mAh with Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹29,990 (LTE variant)

₹29,990 (LTE variant) Availability: Goes on sale from August 13 through Flipkart, Samsung Online Shop as well as through leading offline stores. Pre-booking starts on Flipkart from tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Offers