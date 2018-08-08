Vivo Y81 reportedly launching in India next week, here’s how much it’s expected to cost

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo NEX in India. The Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone and is priced at ₹44,990. And now, if a latest report is to be believed, then the next smartphone Vivo will launch in India is the Y81.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo is going to launch the Y81 in India next week. The Y81 was launched back in late June this year in Vietnam with a price tag of 49,90,000₫, and, the company is expected to launch it in India with a price tag of around ₹14,000.

The Vivo Y81 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM and is backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone runs Functouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch FullView display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The Y81 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner which is a bummer, but, it does come with Face Unlock.

Lastly, the smartphone comes with 32 GB of internal storage along with 3260 mAh battery under the hood.

Vivo Y81 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Bokeh

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Bokeh Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Red, Black

Red, Black Battery: 3260 mAh

There’s no word from Vivo yet regarding the launch of Y81 in India, so take this information with a pinch of salt.