LG G7+ ThinQ Hands-on [Images]

The South Korean tech giant, LG recently launched the G7+ ThinQ in India and it’s the flagship smartphone from the company which is likely competing the Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2 and others. In the past couple of years, LG has been left out in the cold, but now it’s back in the game with its unique features. In this flagship war where Samsung, ASUS, HUAWEI, and even Vivo have managed to show great phones, LG is on the list too.

LG G7+ ThinQ Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display with Gorilla Glass 5, 1000-nits brightness and 564 ppi pixel density

LG highlights its super bright 1000 nits 6.1-inch Quad HD+ IPS display (3120 x 1440 pixels resolution) using the new 19.5:9 aspect ratio. LG joined the league of notched phones, the G7+ ThinQ is perhaps the first LG smartphone to come with a notch on the display.

In terms of design, the LG G7+ ThinQ is noticeably similar to the predecessor LG G6 at first glance, however, sports a new design aesthetic. It’s now MLT-STD 810 certified for military-grade durability. The build is solid, both sides offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with the sides having metallic frames with a sleek coating.

The G7+ ThinQ is surprisingly light in weight and feels very comfortable in the hands even though it is sized at 6.1-inch. Other design aspects include the IP68 dust and water-resistant carried out from the G6 and wireless Qi charging support.

Unlike what everybody else is doing, LG boasts its so-called Boombox speaker inside the G7+ that pumps out music using the phone as a resonance chamber to create bass. The sound output gets even louder when put on a flat surface.

It offers support for DTS:X and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for high-quality audio experience when paired with high-impedance earphones. It’s Super Far Field Voice Recognition technology can recognize voice commands from up to 5 meters via microphone.

For imaging, you will find two cameras 16 MP + 16 MP (f/1.6 + f/1.9) on the back with one being a wide-angle camera of 109-degree FOV. There’s another wide-angle camera of 8 MP on the front for taking selfies.

The camera is powered by AI with a name AI CAM feature that supports 19 different shooting modes. Other features include Portrait mode, Live Photos, AR stickers that is capable to produce 2D/3D overlays on your face.

Last year, LG had to skip the Snapdragon 835 due to the limited stock of the chips, but this time the G7+ has managed to put the best Qualcomm chip out there. LG G7+ ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM. This year we are seeing the same chip on Samsung Galaxy S9 (US variant), OnePlus 6, ASUS ZenFone 5Z, Sony Xperia XZ2, and Vivo NEX.

The G7+ gives you plenty of internal storage, the 128 GB UFS 2.1 is fast and reliable and can be expanded up to 2 TB via microSD card (on SIM2 slot). For the gaming needs, there is an Adreno 630 GPU which is ideal for playing high-end games.

On the battery side, you get a 3,000 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging and runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The power button is moved to the right while the fingerprint scanner which was housed on the power button at the back is now separated. There’s a native Google Assistant key on the left side that triggers the Assistant whenever you press. Two separate volume keys are on the left.

Other options on the sides include a USB Type-C port at the bottom, 3.5 mm headphones port, microphone (second on the top), and loudspeakers.

The LG G7+ ThinQ is close to the Samsung Galaxy S9, could be better than the OnePlus 6 due to the extra features. The price is Rs 39,990 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is available exclusively on Flipkart from 10th August.

Let us know what you think of the LG G7+ ThinQ.