Meizu 16 and 16 Plus announced with Snapdragon 845, Dual Cameras and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Back in late May, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu M6T in China. The M6T is a budget smartphone that’s powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 SoC which is paired with up to 4 GB RAM. Well now today, Meizu has launched two new smartphones – Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus. Both these are flagship smartphones and come with in-display fingerprint scanner. Let’s take a look what these smartphones have to offer.

The Meizu 16 and 16 Plus are same smartphones – both in terms of design and hardware. But, they do differ in terms of display size, battery size and amount of internal storage. The Meizu 16 sports a 6-inch display whereas the 16 Plus sports a 6.5-inch display. But, both of them have 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, the smartphones have small bezels and they don’t come with a notch.

That said, while the Meizu 16 ships with a 3010 mAh battery, the 16 Plus ships with a slightly larger 3640 mAh battery. Both these smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6 and 8 GB RAM. The Meizu 16 comes with up to 128 GB of internal storage whereas the 16 Plus comes with up to 256 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Meizu 16 and 16 Plus come with a dual camera setup at the back along with a single 20 MP camera on the front. The dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP and one 20 MP camera, with the former having f/1.8 aperture and the latter having f/2.6 aperture. The 12 MP primary camera comes with wide-angle lens whereas the 20 MP secondary camera comes with telephoto lens that facilitates 3x lossless zoom. And, just like many other recently launched smartphones, the Meizu 16 and 16 Plus also come with AI-based camera features like AI-based Beauty Mode and AI Scene Detection.

Due to smaller bezels, neither of these smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner at the front on the chin, and, neither is there one located on the back. Well, this doesn’t mean that there’s no fingerprint scanner on these smartphones. There is. It’s located under the display. Yes, both these smartphones boast in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on the screen.

The Meizu 16 and 16 Plus run Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, they both come with full-screen navigation gestures.

Meizu 16 and 16 Plus Specifications

Specs Meizu 16 Meizu 16 Plus CPU 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR4X 6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Operating System Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x lossless zoom and 6-ring LED flash 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x lossless zoom and 6-ring LED flash Front Camera 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm Internal Storage 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 128 GB (with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 SIM Dual Dual Connectivity 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type C 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type C Other In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, mEngine In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, mEngine Colors Black, White Black, White Battery 3010 mAh 3640 mAh

Meizu 16 and 16 Plus Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of Meizu 16: ¥ 2698 (around $394/₹27,098)

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Meizu 16: ¥ 2998 (around $438/₹30,111)

Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Meizu 16: ¥ 3298 (around $482/₹33,125)

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Meizu 16 Plus: ¥ 3198 (around $467/₹32,120)

Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of Meizu 16 Plus: ¥ 3498 (around $511/₹35,133)

Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of Meizu 16 Plus: ¥ 3998 (around $584/₹40,155)

Availability: Meizu 16 goes on sale in China from August 16 whereas the 16 Plus goes on sale in China from August 20. No word on availability in other markets

