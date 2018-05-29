Meizu M6T goes official with 5.7-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu M8c smartphone in Russia. The Meizu M8c is a budget smartphone that comes with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and Snapdragon 425 SoC. Well now, further expanding its product portfolio, Meizu has today launched another smartphone dubbed Meizu M6T.

The Meizu M6T is a budget smartphone. It boasts a 5.7-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The bezels at the left and right side of the display are small, however, the top and bottom bezels are relatively large.

Under the hood, the Meizu M6T comes with MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor running the show that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes in 32 as well as 64 GB internal storage options. Moreover, you can also expand the storage any time you want via microSD card.

The Meizu M6T also features dual cameras at the back – 13 MP and 2 MP – along with a single 8 MP camera on the front. The 13 MP rear camera has f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture, and, the 8 MP front camera has f/2.0 aperture. That said, the rear cameras let you take photos in Portrait Mode that blurs the background.

On the software front, the Meizu M6T runs Flyme OS 6.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, also comes with the Super mBack button which lets you navigate through the UI using different gestures.

The Meizu M6T comes in three colors – Red, Black, Gold – and ships with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Meizu M6T Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

Operating System: Flyme OS 6.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 5P lens, Portrait Mode) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens, Portrait Mode) with ArcSoft Beauty Algorithm and LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Red, Black, Gold

Meizu M6T Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥799 (around $124/₹8444)

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $155/₹10,560)

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1099 (around $171/₹11,616)

Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 1. No word on availability in other markets.

