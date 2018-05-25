Meizu M8c with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and Snapdragon 425 SoC goes official

Back in May last year, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu M5c smartphone. And now, exactly a year later, the company has launched the Meizu M8c as a successor to the 5c. Like the M5c, the Meizu M8c is also a budget smartphone. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Last year’s M5c featured a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, which means it had an aspect ratio of 16:9. However, unlike the M5c, the Meizu M8c not only features a larger 5.45-inch display, but, it also has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. As a result, the top and bottom bezels on the Meizu M8c are also smaller as compared to its predecessor, the M5c.

Having said that, the back of the Meizu M8c looks a bit similar to the M5c, and, is made out of polycarbonate plastic that feels soft when touched. With that being said, powering the Meizu M8c is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Meizu M8c runs Android, but, there’s no word on exactly which version of Android is running on this smartphone. That said, the M8c comes with 16 GB of internal storage, and, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Meizu M8c has a 13 MP camera at the back with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and 5-element lens. And on the front, you get an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 4-element lens.

The Meizu M8c doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, however, it does come with face unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. The M8c is offered in four different colors – Black, Blue, Red, Gold – and, it packs in a 3070 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Meizu M8c Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Meizu M8c Price and Availability

Price: ₽9990 (around $162/₹10,994)

₽9990 (around $162/₹10,994) Availability: Available in Russia. No word on availability in other markets

