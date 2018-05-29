Moto Z3 Play appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 SoC

Motorola has scheduled an event on June 6 in Brazil where it is expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play. And, as we keep inching closer to this expected launch, more and more details about the Moto Z3 Play keep surfacing online. Yesterday, live image of the Moto Z3 Play and 5G Moto Mod leaked online. And today, some renders popped up that showed-off the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Moto Z3 Play. The specifications of Moto Z3 Play have also leaked online already, and, the device has now made an appearance on a popular benchmarking website which reveals a different processor under the hood.

The Moto Z3 Play has paid a visit to benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekhench with Android 8.1 Oreo along with Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. Well, the specifications that leaked earlier put the Moto Z3 Play with Snapdragon 636 chip that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. Hence, it’s possible that the Geekbench listing is displaying incorrect information, or, there will be two variants of the Moto Z3 Play for different regions that will be powered by Snapdragon 636 and 660. However, the chances of Motorola launching two different variants of the Z3 Play with two different SoC look slim to us.

That said, apart from Android version, processor name and RAM count, the Geekbench listing of the Moto Z3 Play doesn’t reveal anything else about this upcoming smartphone. However, going by previously leaked specs, the Moto Z3 Play will be sporting a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. You can check out full specs below.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636/660

Snapdragon 636/660 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display

Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Power Charging

We are still around a week away from the expected launch of the Moto Z3 Play, hence, don’t be surprised if you come across more leaked information about this smartphone in the next couple of days.

Source