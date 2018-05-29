Alcatel 3V launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Face Unlock

Earlier this month, French smartphone and tablet brand Alcatel launched the Alcatel A3 10 4G tablet in India at a price of ₹11,999. Now today, the company has launched a new smartphone in India called Alcatel 3V which was first announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.

The Alcatel 3V is a budget smartphone that’s priced under ₹10,000. It features a 6-inch display having 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT8735A quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.45 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The Alcatel 3V runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and has 32 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. Having said that, the 3V also comes with a ‘Social Mode’ that makes “reviewing and sharing of images on social media a breeze”. Furthermore, the 3V also comes with one-hand mode that makes it easier for people with small hands to operate the phone with one hand.

Moving on to the photography department, the Alcatel 3V features a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. With these dual cameras, you can take photos with Bokeh Effect, and, there’s also this ‘Selective Blur’ feature that lets you re-focus the image after it’s clicked and adjust the blur.

That said, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP snapper on the front. And interestingly, the cameras on the Alcatel 3V also support EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for video recording in 1080p resolution. Now we know that OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) is better than EIS on any given day, but you shouldn’t forget that this smartphone is priced under ₹10,000.

Having said that, the Alcatel 3V comes with a fingerprint scanner on its back which can not only be used to secure the smartphone, but can also be used to secure the apps installed on the smartphone. In addition to the fingerprint scanner, the Alcatel 3V also comes with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Alcatel 3V is offered in two colors – Spectrum Black and Spectrum Gold – and it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Alcatel 3V Specifications

CPU: 1.45 GHz MediaTek MT8735A quad-core processor

1.45 GHz MediaTek MT8735A quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect, Selective Blur, EIS and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect, Selective Blur, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Spectrum Black, Spectrum Gold

Spectrum Black, Spectrum Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Alcatel 3V Price in India and Availability