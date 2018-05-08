Alcatel A3 10 4G tablet with 10.1-inch display and 4600 mAh battery launched in India

Back in February this year, French smartphone and tablet brand Alcatel launched the Alcatel A3 10 tablet in India with 4060 mAh battery. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of tablets in India with the launch of Alcatel A3 10 4G tablet in the country.

The Alcatel A3 10 4G comes with some improvements over the A3 10 that was launched in February in India. As evident from the name, the Alcatel A3 10 4G comes with 4G LTE connectivity as opposed to the A3 10 that only had Wi-Fi connectivity. Well, as the A3 10 4G supports 4G LTE, users don’t have to rely on Wi-Fi connection to be able to use Internet on this tablet.

Another thing that’s evident from the name of this tablet is its display size. The Alcatel A3 10 4G sports a 10.1-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT8735B quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is laced to 3 GB RAM. Well, that’s 2 GB more than what you get on the A3 10.

Moving on, the Alcatel A3 10 4G also has 32 GB of internal storage as opposed to 16 GB on A3 10, with external storage expandable up to 128 GB instead of 32 GB. Furthermore, the camera department has also got an upgrade. The Alcatel A3 10 comes with a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera, however, the Alcatel A3 10 4G comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

That’s not it. While the A3 10 runs Android 5.0 Lollipop out-of-the-box, the A3 10 4G runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Moreover, the battery on the A3 10 4G is also bumped to 4600 mAh.

That said, the Alcatel A3 10 4G flaunts a “3D texturized” back, and, comes with features like IP52 dust and water resistance and Arkamys dual front speakers.

“We have always remained focused and committed towards our consumers and with the success of A310 tablet in the Indian market, we are confident that the enhanced memory along with the upgraded camera will provide richer experience like never before.” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.

Alcatel A3 10 4G Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek MT8735B quad-core processor

Alcatel A3 10 4G Price in India and Availability