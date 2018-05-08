Nokia 5 (2018) could be the next smartphone from HMD Global

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – announced the Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6, and, the Nokia 8 Sirocco at Mobile World Congress (MWC) back in February this year. And now, it seems the next smartphone we could see from HMD Global could be the Nokia 5 (2018).

While replying to a Twitter user asking about the arrival of Nokia 5 (2018), Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – said “stay tuned”, hinting at the launch of the Nokia 5 (2018). While Sarvikas’ tweet doesn’t reveal the time frame for the launch of Nokia 5 (2018), we can expect the company to launch this smartphone by the end of next month.

stay tuned :) — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 3, 2018

The original Nokia 5 smartphone was announced last year in February at MWC, and, it was sold globally starting Q2 of 2017, with the phone launched in India in the month of June. Well, considering all this, it’s safe to say that HMD Global will launch the Nokia 5 (2018) no later than June.

While there’s no information on the specifications of the Nokia 5 (2018), you can very well expect it to come with some improvements over last year’s Nokia 5. To refresh, the Nokia 5 from last year was powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which was paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Nokia 5 sported a 5.2-inch HD display and ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. For photography, it came with a 13 MP snapper at the back along with an 8 MP snapper on the front. It had 16 GB of internal storage, along with a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, a 3000 mAh battery under the hood.

We should hear more about the Nokia 5 (2018) along with other smartphones like the Nokia 3 (2018) and Nokia 2 (2018) in the coming weeks.