Vivo Y81 goes official with 6.22-inch notched display, Helio P22 SoC and 13 MP camera

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y83 which is the world’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. Now almost a month later, Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y series that’s dubbed Vivo Y81.

The Vivo Y81 looks very much identical to the Vivo Y83 that was launched last month. In fact, the hardware on the Y81 is also almost the same as the one we have seen on the Y83. Just like the Y83, the Y81 also features a 6.22-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Moreover, the smartphone also has a notch up top.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y81 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 4.0 custom Android skin atop.

For photography, the Vivo Y81 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back which is the same we have seen on the Y83. However, while the Y83 features an 8 MP camera on the front, the Y81 comes with a downgraded 5 MP snapper.

Having said that, the Vivo Y81 has 32 GB of internal storage as opposed to 64 GB on the Y83, but, you do get the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. That being said, just like the Y83, the Y81 also doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, hence, you will have to make do with Face Unlock.

Lastly, the Vivo Y81 is offered in two colors – Black and Red – and, it ships with a 3260 mAh battery that draws power from a microUSB port.

Vivo Y81 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor
RAM: 3 GB

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass
Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Bokeh
Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
Other: Face Unlock

Colors: Red, Black
Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Y81 Price and Availability

Price: 49,90,000₫ (around $220/₹14,893)

Price: 49,90,000₫ (around $220/₹14,893)
Availability: Available in Vietnam through FPTShop. No word on availability in other markets

