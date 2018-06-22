Google makes it easier to have natural conversations with Google Assistant by rolling out this feature

Earlier last month, at its I/O 2018 annual developer conference, Google announced a slew of new features for the Google Assistant. One of them was the ‘Continued Conversation’ that was developed to make conversations more natural with Google Assistant. Well, after more than a month from its announcement, the ‘Continued Conversation’ feature is now rolling out to the Google Assistant.

Until now, users had to say hotwords like “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” for follow-up queries to the Google Assistant. This was very annoying as it made having a continuous, natural conversation with the Google Assistant quite a chore. But, with the ‘Continued Conversation’ feature, that’s going to be a thing of the past.

With this new feature, you no longer have to repetitively say “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” to carry on a conversation with the Google Assistant as the Assistant will stay active as long as it thinks the conversation is ongoing. However, you can end the conversation as and when you want by saying something like “Thank You” or “Stop”.

This ‘Continued Conversation’ feature is available for Google Assistant on Google Home, Google Home Mini and Google Home Max. It can be turned on by heading over to the Settings > Preferences > Continued Conversation menu inside the Google Assistant app.

Well, while you no longer have to repetitively say “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” for a continuous conversation with Google Assistant, you will still have to use a physical trigger or say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” to activate the Google Assistant to start a conversation.

