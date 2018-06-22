Xiaomi

You will be able to hide the notch on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 6 Pro next week on June 25, and, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, Xiaomi released a bunch of official press renders that revealed the design of the smartphone along with the different color options it will be available in. The Redmi 6 Pro, like the flagship Mi 8, will come with a notch. And while the inclusion of a notch does come with its fair share of advantages and disadvantages, Xiaomi has announced something that will make the day of those who dislike the notch.

Xiaomi has announced that users will be able to hide the notch on the Redmi 6 Pro. There will be an option tucked inside the Settings menu that will let users hide the notch. This will be done in the same way it’s done on the OnePlus 6 and some other smartphones that let you hide the notch – by displaying black bars on both the sides of the notch, effectively making it invisible.

Well, this is certainly a good news for those who are planning to buy the Redmi 6 Pro but just don’t like the notch for various reasons.

That said, after releasing official press renders of the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi has also shared some live images of this upcoming smartphone on Chinese social network Weibo. You can see that the smartphone has a notch up top, and at the back, has a dual camera setup in the top-left corner with fingerprint scanner placed in the center. Well, this kind of design makes the Redmi 6 Pro look like the Xiaomi Mi 8 that was launched last month in China.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 625 and feature a 5.84-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone is said to have 12 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and a single 5 MP snapper on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications [Expected]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI atop
  • Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual Nano
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
  • Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Red and Black
  • Battery: 4000 mAh

As far as the pricing goes, the Redmi 6 Pro is said to be priced starting at ¥999 (around ₹10,430), but we will know the exact price of all the variants of this smartphone once it goes official on June 25.

