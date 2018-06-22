Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 price and image leaks online ahead of June 25 launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Pad 4 next week on June 25. The Mi Pad 4 is successor to the Mi Pad 3 that was launched last year in April. Well, thanks to the teaser posters that Xiaomi has released, we do know quite a bit about this tablet. And, just three days ahead of its launch, the price and image of the Mi Pad 4 has surfaced online.

An image (attached above) of the Mi Pad 4 has leaked on Chinese social network Weibo which reveals its design. The Mi Pad 4 is already confirmed to come with an 8-inch fullscreen display which means it should have smaller bezels. However, going by the image we are seeing, the bezels on the Mi Pad 4 don’t seem to be much smaller than the ones on the Mi Pad 3.

That said, you can see that the Mi Pad 4 does have a camera on the front and at the back. Moreover, the back also has the Mi logo at the bottom. The back of the Mi Pad 4 doesn’t seem to have speakers like the Mi Pad 3 did, which means they are now located at the bottom. Well, in addition to revealing the design of the Mi Pad 4, the leaked image also reveals the price of this tablet which is ¥1499 (around ₹15,633) for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Wi-Fi only variant and ¥1999 (around ₹20,853) for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB LTE variant.

Well, this information contradicts the previous leak which says that the LTE variant of the Mi Pad 4 will come only in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration. However, we won’t deny the possibility of the existence of 6 GB RAM variant as well.

Having said that, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi Pad 4 will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and come with AI Face Unlock feature. We are still three days away from the launch, hence, you can expect some more information about the Mi Pad 4 as well as the Redmi 6 Pro to surface online.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 SoC (confirmed)

RAM: 3/4 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 10

Display: 8-inch Full-HD+ display

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 32/64/128 GB

Other: AI Face Unlock (confirmed)

Battery: 6000 mAh

