Nokia 7 Plus gets Android P Beta 2

Last month, at its I/O 2018 annual developer conference, Google announced the Android P Beta program. However, instead of keeping it restricted to Pixel devices, the Internet search giant opened up the Android P Beta program for a total of eight non-Google devices as well. One of them is the Nokia 7 Plus, which has now received Android P Beta 2.

The Android P Beta 2 was released by Google more than two weeks ago for Pixel devices. Last week, the Sony Xperia XZ2 received the Android P Beta 2, and now, it’s available for the Nokia 7 Plus as well. The Android P Beta 2 for Nokia 7 Plus carries version number V3.08B and is called Developer Preview 2 by Nokia (but is actually Developer Preview 3).

If you are a Nokia 7 Plus user and want to check out the Android P Beta 2, you will have to head over here and register. After that, you will have to download the relevant ROM and flash it manually to your device as the OTA for Android P Beta 2 is currently unavailable.

Having said that, if you use your Nokia 7 Plus as a primary device and don’t have any other device as a backup, then we suggest you stay away from flashing the Android P Beta 2 as developer previews often have bugs and some features don’t even work properly. However, if you still want to go ahead with flashing Android P Beta 2 to your Nokia 7 Plus, then make sure you have backed up all your data.

