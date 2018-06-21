Xiaomi releases official press renders of the Redmi 6 Pro showing us what the smartphone looks like

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced two new smartphones – the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A. And now, Xiaomi is all set to announce one more smartphone – the Redmi 6 Pro – next week on June 25. The specifications of the Redmi 6 Pro have already leaked online, but now, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has released official press renders of this smartphone to show us what it looks like.

Xiaomi shared these press renders of the Redmi 6 Pro on Chinese social networking site Weibo. As you can see, the Redmi 6 Pro looks very much similar to the Mi 8 that was launched last month. Well that’s because the Redmi 6 Pro has a notch up top along with dual cameras at the back that are placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation.

The Redmi 6 Pro will come in five colors – Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Red and Black. And, as you can see from these renders, the smartphone will have a SIM card and microSD card slot on its left, with volume rocker and power button sitting on the right. At the bottom, you have a micro USB port which is flanked by two grilles – one of which houses a speaker and the other one housing a microphone.

At the back, in addition to dual cameras, the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner placed in the center, with Mi logo further down below. Well, even with a notched display, the Redmi 6 Pro seems to have bezels that are thicker than we would have preferred. But, considering the price at which it’s expected to be sold, we won’t complain much.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI atop

Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI atop Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Red and Black

Gold, Rose Gold, Blue, Red and Black Battery: 4000 mAh

The Redmi 6 Pro is said to be priced starting at ¥999 (around ₹10,471). We will know more about this smartphone once it goes official on June 25 along with the Mi Pad 4.

Source