Alleged live images of Motorola One Power surface online, show off dual rear cameras and notched display

We have been hearing about the Motorola One Power since late last month. A render of the Motorola One Power first leaked online that showed us what this Motorola smartphone would look like. And earlier this month, a live image of the One Power surfaced online. Well now, some more live images of what’s allegedly the Motorola One Power have surfaced online, giving us a much better look at this yet-to-be-announced smartphone.

These images of the alleged Motorola One Power have been leaked by techinfoBiT, and, the design that we are looking at is in line with what we have seen through previously leaked render and live image. The front of the smartphone has a wide notch with a screen having rounded corners.

At the back, there’s a dual camera setup which is located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone on top of which is the Motorola logo. Besides, you can also see the ‘androidone’ moniker at the bottom of the device. That said, as you can see, the Motorola One Power doesn’t have a glass back, which means it’s likely to be aluminium.

On the left side of the phone is the SIM card slot, and, on the right side is the volume rocker and power button. At the bottom, you have a USB Type-C port which is flanked by two grilles. According to techinfoBiT, you are looking at a dual stereo speaker setup here, but, we believe only one grille houses the speaker with the other one housing a microphone.

Having said that, it’s very likely that what we are looking at right now is just a prototype of the Motorola One Power and nothing more. Hence, there always are chances of seeing a different design altogether when the phone is finally launched.

Motorola One Power Specifications [Expectations]

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture) with LED flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3780 mAh

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of the One Power, but, until and unless this smartphone goes official, we are probably going to keep hearing more and more about it from different sources.

