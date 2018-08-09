Honor

Honor announces exchange offers for its smartphones as a part of Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale

By Sagar Bakre
0

Celebrating India’s Independence Day, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced a three-day Big Freedom Sale that kicks-off tomorrow and ends on August 12. As a part of this sale, there are many attractive offers available on Flipkart, and now, joining this celebration is Honor who has announced discounts and exchange offers on its smartphones as a part of this sale.

Honor has announced offers on Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, Honor 9i, and, Honor 9N. Some of these smartphones will be available for purchase with exchange offer, whereas, some of them will be available at a discounted price.

Here are all the offers from Honor:

  • Honor 7A: Available at a discounted price of ₹7999
  • Honor 9 Lite (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): Up to ₹1000 off on exchange
  • Honor 9 Lite (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): Up to ₹3000 off on exchange
  • Honor 10: Available at a discounted price of ₹29,999 along with extra off ₹2000 on exchange
  • Honor 9i: Available at a discounted price of ₹14,999

In addition to these smartphones, Honor is also offering 10% cashback on Honor 9N and all other Honor branded smartphones purchased using Citi Bank credit cards.

Commenting on these offers, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, “We are delighted to offer striking deals and discounts for our Indian customers on our bestselling smartphones. We are confident that these attractive deals will offer a delightful shopping experience to our customers”.

These offers go live on August 10 when Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale kicks-off and end on August 12.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Honor Play [Specs Comparison]

Reviews

Honor Play Hands-on [Images] – The budget gaming smartphone

Honor

Honor Play launched in India with 6.3-inch notched display, GPU Turbo technology and 4D Gaming

Honor

Honor Note 10 goes official with 6.95-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC and 5000 mAh battery

Leave a Reply

avatar