Honor announces exchange offers for its smartphones as a part of Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale

Celebrating India’s Independence Day, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced a three-day Big Freedom Sale that kicks-off tomorrow and ends on August 12. As a part of this sale, there are many attractive offers available on Flipkart, and now, joining this celebration is Honor who has announced discounts and exchange offers on its smartphones as a part of this sale.

Get superb deals from Bajaj Finance & Citibank on #Honor7A, #Honor9Lite (3+32GB & 4+64GB), #Honor10, #Honor9i, and #Honor9N in the #BigFreedomSale from 10th to 12th August on @Flipkart! Mark your calendars now! pic.twitter.com/rjG67Iafzt — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 8, 2018

Honor has announced offers on Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10, Honor 9i, and, Honor 9N. Some of these smartphones will be available for purchase with exchange offer, whereas, some of them will be available at a discounted price.

Here are all the offers from Honor:

Honor 7A: Available at a discounted price of ₹7999

Honor 9 Lite (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): Up to ₹1000 off on exchange

Honor 9 Lite (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): Up to ₹3000 off on exchange

Honor 10: Available at a discounted price of ₹29,999 along with extra off ₹2000 on exchange

Honor 9i: Available at a discounted price of ₹14,999

In addition to these smartphones, Honor is also offering 10% cashback on Honor 9N and all other Honor branded smartphones purchased using Citi Bank credit cards.

Commenting on these offers, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, “We are delighted to offer striking deals and discounts for our Indian customers on our bestselling smartphones. We are confident that these attractive deals will offer a delightful shopping experience to our customers”.

These offers go live on August 10 when Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale kicks-off and end on August 12.