Airtel ₹399 postpaid plan revised to offer additional data to customers

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – has a total of five postpaid plans under MyPlan Infinity. They are priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199. Airtel revised the ₹649 plan back in late June, and then revised the ₹499, ₹799 and ₹1199 plans last month. Airtel revised all these plans to offer more data to its customers. And now, Airtel has finally revised the ₹399 postpaid plan as well.

Airtel ₹399 Postpaid Plan Details

Airtel postpaid customers subscribed to this ₹399 plan were offered unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming, one-year of free Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999, free access to Wynk Music, and, 20 GB of data per billing cycle with data roll-over facility.

However, post revision, Airtel now offers 20 GB additional data for a year in addition to the 20 GB data already offered per month. While Airtel’s website doesn’t have much details on this, Gadgets360 reports that this additional data is only available for new customers as well as those who switch from prepaid to postpaid. There’s no word on if and when Airtel will offer this 20 GB additional data to its existing postpaid customers.

As far as other postpaid plans revised earlier by Airtel are concerned, then customers subscribed to ₹499 plan are now offered 75 GB data instead of 40 GB, customers subscribed to ₹649 plan are offered 90 GB data instead of 50 GB, customers subscribed to ₹799 plan are offered 100 GB data instead of 60 GB, and, customers subscribed to ₹1199 plan are offered 120 GB data instead of 90 GB. However, unlike the ₹399 plan, the extra data offered with these other postpaid plans is available to all the postpaid customers.

Are you an Airtel postpaid customer? Which of the aforementioned postpaid plans are you currently subscribed to?