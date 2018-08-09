Last month, South Korean tech giant LG rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the V30+ in India that changed the smartphone’s branding to V30 ThinQ and also brought along some AI-based camera features. Well now, the company has started rolling out the much awaited Oreo update for the G6 in India.

The LG G6 was launched in India last year in April with a price tag of ₹51,990 and ran Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. And now, it’s receiving the Oreo update after Google has released Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android and successor to Android Oreo. Well, this speaks volumes about the software support that these “tech giants” offer to their smartphones.

Anyways though, speaking about the Oreo update itself, it weighs more than 1.8 GB in size. Well, 1816.61 MB to be precise. In addition to bringing in Android Oreo’s features, it also comes along with Android security patch that’s dated July 1, 2018.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

The Android Oreo update for the G6 is rolling out over-the-air in India, hence, it should take at least a week or so to reach all the users. But, if you can’t wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Are you an LG G6 user from India? Have you received the Oreo update already?