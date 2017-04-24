Months after unveiling the flagship LG G6, LG has now launched the smartphone in India to compete in the high-end smartphone segment.

LG has announced the launch of the LG G6, which boasts of the innovative Full-vision display which the company claims can be easily operated with just one hand. The device has a full metal unibody impact resistant design with an aluminium frame and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The handset has water and dust resistance and can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes.

The LG G6 is the first smartphone to feature Dolby Vision technology, which supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 which allows for a wider range of colour and luminosity, wherein both the darkest and the brightest areas are more vivid, revealing greater detail for a truly immersive viewing experience.

LG seems to have focused on the software segment for the LG G6 and is offering built-in support for Google Assistant, making it the first non-Pixel smartphone to get the support. The Square Camera Mode divides the 18:9 ratio display into two identical squares making it simpler to take square pictures for social networks. Users can also create GIFs by combining between 2 and 100 photos from the gallery.

Additionally, as a LG G6 Game Collection promotion in-game content worth up to a total of US$200 for six games – Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, Crossy Road, SimCity BuildIt, Cookie Jam and Genies & Gems – on Google Play, are offered for free.

The LG G6 has a 5.7 inch IPS display which occupies most of the front part of the handset. The device has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels with an odd 18:9 aspect ratio, which apparently makes it easier to use with just one hand. The smartphone is powered by quad core Snapdragon 821 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The LG G6 has a dual rear camera setup with two 13 MP sensors. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3300 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

LG G6 specs:

5.7 inch display

2880 x 1440 pixels resolution

2.5 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

3300 mAh battery

LG G6 Price and Availability:

The handset is priced at Rs. 51990. The phone would be available exclusively on Amazon from April 25. The handset is available in Astro Black, Mystic White and Ice Platinum colour options.

As an introductory offer, LG is offering Rs. 10000 Amazon Pay cashback on purchasing the LG G6 tomorrow. Additionally, HDFC Bank customers get Rs. 7000 cashback on the purchase. The handset also comes with a free one-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase.