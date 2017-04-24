Apple iPhone 8 photos surface; Dual camera setup in tow

Even as Samsung and a few other companies have already released their 2017 flagship, we are still awaiting Apple to do the same. Further, considering that this is Apple’s tenth anniversary year, the expectations are already high. However, the first early renders of the Apple iPhone 8 have now surfaced.

The images of an alleged Apple iPhone 8 dummy unit have now surfaced, showing what Apple has in store for us in 2017. For starters, the handset seems to have an unibody metallic design with glass panels. Also expected is a 2.5D curved glass display with a stainless steel frame running along with.

Interestingly, the pictures do not show any physical Home button, which makes us assume that Apple would probably use an under-glass fingerprint scanner. However, the most massive change seems to be the camera department – the handset would apparently have a front and rear dual camera setup. We are still awaiting more details about this.

