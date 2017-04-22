Xiaomi launches Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones

While the selfie-stick trend seems to be wearing out, Xiaomi has launched the Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones for high-precision photos.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones under the Mi Ecosystem brand. It has three-axis stabilization technology with high-precision screw and acceleration sensor offering real-time detection of mobile phone space position. As such, the phone maintains a balanced gesture giving a stable and smooth picture.

The Xiaomi Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones has multi-mode shooting and support four shooting modes – horizontal movement, omni-directional movement, locking direction and vertical mode. it can rotate from 9-degrees to 30-degrees offering 270-degree rotation without distortion.

The Xiaomi Three-axis Shooting Stabilizer for smartphones has a one-piece telescopic folding storage design and is made of ABS and fiber glass materials. It packs a 1050 mAh battery that promises up to 4 hours of shooting time. It is priced at 799 Yuan (approx. Rs. 7500).