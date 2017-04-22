Reliance Jio offers 810 GB data without daily FUP for Rs. 9999

After TRAI pulled the plug on the Jio Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio launched the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. While the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 were ultimately popular, the operator has also announced a long validity plan priced at Rs. 9999.

Reliance Jio Rs. 9999 plan details:

Unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network

Free unlimited national roaming

810 GB data with no speed restriction

Post 810 GB, unlimited data at 128 Kbps

No daily FUP limit

Validity: 420 days

Price: Rs. 9999

Clearly, the Rs. 9999 Jio plan trumps all other plans mainly because of the 420 days’ validity period. Moreover, the removal of a daily FUP limit is definitely an added advantage. While the pricing of Rs. 9999 looks huge, it makes sense as a one-time investment to take care of your mobile bills for the next 14 months.

However, knowing the constantly changing plans of Reliance Jio, the real question is are ready to commit to the Reliance Jio plan for the next 14 months?