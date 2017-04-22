Moto Z2 Play press renders leaked

It is well known that Motorola is already working on the successor of the Moto Z series. However, now the press renders of the upcoming Moto Z2 Play have surfaced.

The press renders of the alleged Motorola Moto Z2 Play have surfaced. A closer look at the renders reveals that the handset continues the Moto Z design legacy but with minor improvements like a more proper shaped Home button instead of the earlier square shaped fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly, the Moto Z2 Play seems to have a dual tone front facing flash. As of now there is absolutely no word on the specifications of the smartphone. While there is no official confirmation yet, the handset is expected to be announced on June 8. We are eagerly awaiting more details.

