Samsung partners with Google to offer Google Play Music service on Samsung handsets

Samsung has announced its partnership with Google to offer Google Play Music app on its handsets. As such, the company would no longer include its own Music player on its devices and would instead have the Google Play Music app installed.

While the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ would be the first devices to come pre-installed with the Google Play Music app, all new Android-based Samsung phones and tablets launched in 2017 would come with the Google Play Music app.

As part of the partnership, Samsung customers purchasing the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Tab S3 would receive a free three-month subscription to Google Play Music. Currently it is not yet known if Samsung plans to remove the Samsung Music app from the existing handsets and replace it with the Google Play Music app.