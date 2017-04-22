BSNL revises STV 339; Now offers 3 GB data per day

To counter Jio, BSNL had recently announced STV 339 where it was offering 2 GB data per today. Things are now getting as BSNL not only announced 3 new STVs but also now revised this STV and is now offering 3 GB data per day instead of 2 GB per day earlier.

BSNL STV 339 details

Unlimited BSNL to BSNL

BSNL to others (local and national) – 25 minutes per day, after this 25 paise per call

3 GB data per day with no speed restriction (80 kbps speed after 3 GB per day)

Validity: 28 days

Price: ₹339

This revision will be effective from 24th April 2017

BSNL also announced Triple Ace STV where it is offering 3 GB data per day for 90 days for 333. BSNL also announced 2 more STVs along with Triple Ace STV.

What do you think about the data revision in BSNL STV 339, will you opt for it? Do let us know in the comments below.