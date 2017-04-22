BSNL

BSNL revises STV 339; Now offers 3 GB data per day

By MobiGyaan Team
2

To counter Jio, BSNL had recently announced STV 339 where it was offering 2 GB data per today. Things are now getting as BSNL not only announced 3 new STVs but also now revised this STV and is now offering 3 GB data per day instead of 2 GB per day earlier.

  • Unlimited BSNL to BSNL
  • BSNL to others (local and national) – 25 minutes per day, after this 25 paise per call
  • 3 GB data per day with no speed restriction (80 kbps speed after 3 GB per day)
  • Validity: 28 days
  • Price: ₹339
  • This revision will be effective from 24th April 2017

BSNL also announced Triple Ace STV where it is offering 3 GB data per day for 90 days for 333. BSNL also announced 2 more STVs along with Triple Ace STV.

What do you think about the data revision in BSNL STV 339, will you opt for it? Do let us know in the comments below.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "BSNL revises STV 339; Now offers 3 GB data per day"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

more and more cool data offers from every brand!!

8 minutes 9 seconds ago
8 minutes 9 seconds ago
Rahul Kashyap

Good Plan good going bsnl

1 hour 43 minutes ago
1 hour 43 minutes ago
