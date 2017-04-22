HTC flagship may be released as the HTC U 11

Given that HTC’s last year’s flagship was called the HTC 10, we naturally assumed its successor to be called as the HTC 11. But then sources reported that the handset would be called the HTC U. Now it seems that the handset would be finally known as the HTC U 11.

According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the HTC’s 2017 flagship would be called as the HTC U 11. The handset is expected to be available in white, black, blue, red and silver colour options. While HTC just sent out the press invites for the launch event, it only mentioned ‘U’. However, we are waiting for the official announcement to know the final name of the upcoming flagship.

Based on rumours so far, the HTC U 11 is expected to sport a 5.5 inch Quad HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 12 MP camera and a front facing 16 MP camera. The handset is scheduled to be announced on May 16.

