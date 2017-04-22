Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Huawei has now launched the mid-range Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus in China.

Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 435 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus has a 12 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.1 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

4000 mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000). The phone is available in Gold, Champagne Gold, Blue, Black, Silver, Gray and Pink colour options.