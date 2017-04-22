Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 5.5 inch HD display and 4000 mAh battery unveiled

By Jonathan Pereira
Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Huawei has now launched the mid-range Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus in China.

Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 435 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus has a 12 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus specs:

  • 5.5 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.1 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 12 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G LTE
  • 4000 mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14000). The phone is available in Gold, Champagne Gold, Blue, Black, Silver, Gray and Pink colour options.

1 Comment on "Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus with 5.5 inch HD display and 4000 mAh battery unveiled"

Liu Min Han

Good specs with great price!

2 minutes 31 seconds ago
