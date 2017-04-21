LG G6 expected to launch in India for Rs. 51990

While we know that LG is gearing up to launch the flagship LG G6 early next week, the pricing details of the handset have now surfaced.

According to retailer Mahesh Telecom, the LG G6 would be launched in India priced at Rs. 51990. The handset is expected to be available starting from April 29. The company is also apparently offering cash back offer up to Rs. 7000 on pre-booking. Customers would also get a free LG Tone active+ headset worth Rs. 9990.

The LG G6 sport a massive 5.7 inch display with 2880 x 1440 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also present is a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a front facing 5 MP camera.