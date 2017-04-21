LG

LG G6 expected to launch in India for Rs. 51990

By Jonathan Pereira
While we know that LG is gearing up to launch the flagship LG G6 early next week, the pricing details of the handset have now surfaced.

According to retailer Mahesh Telecom, the LG G6 would be launched in India priced at Rs. 51990. The handset is expected to be available starting from April 29. The company is also apparently offering cash back offer up to Rs. 7000 on pre-booking. Customers would also get a free LG Tone active+ headset worth Rs. 9990.

The LG G6 sport a massive 5.7 inch display with 2880 x 1440 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also present is a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a front facing 5 MP camera.

Leave a Reply

Pinky

Price is hot! Life is Good

1 hour 59 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

that’s a great price for t=a phone which can compete against S8!!

2 hours 38 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

LG flagship, priced likewise!

2 hours 46 minutes ago
