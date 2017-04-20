HTC U to be unveiled on May 16

Even as Samsung is busy rolling out the Galaxy S8 series globally, HTC is now prepping to launch its flagship next month.

HTC has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled on May 16. The event would be held simultaneously in Taipei, New York and London, indicating that the company has something big in store. While the invite does not mention any smartphone, the tease has the caption “Squeeze for the brilliant U”, which hints towards the flagship HTC U.

The teaser posted online indicates that the HTC U may come with the Edge Sense feature with sensors embedded into the metal frame present around the phone to control a number of different features. Also expected is a reflective glass back, curved glass on the front and a fingerprint sensor below the display.

Rumours suggest that the HTC U would sport a 5.5 inch Quad HD display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 12 MP rear facing camera and a 16 MP selfie camera.