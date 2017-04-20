Motorola

Moto E4 spotted at benchmarks; MediaTek processor with 2 GB RAM on-board

By Jonathan Pereira
2

While we have been seeing the Moto E4 surfacing repeatedly, the handset was now spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

Moto E4 spotted at benchmarks; MediaTek processor with 2 GB RAM on-board

The Motorola Moto E4 passed through the Geekbench benchmarking site sharing some details about the upcoming smartphone. The listing reveals that the handset is powered by the quad core MediaTek MT6737 chipset clocked at 1.25 GHz along with 2 GB of RAM on-board.

While the rest of the specs were not available, the listing confirms that the handset would have at least a 720p display resolution and a 13 MP primary camera. Rumours suggest that the handset would come with 16 GB storage and would run on the Android Nougat version. We are waiting for some more details.

Via

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Moto E4 spotted at benchmarks; MediaTek processor with 2 GB RAM on-board"

Liu Min Han

New Moto E series! Pricing will be the key here!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes 22 seconds ago
Rahul Kashyap

If price will remain under 5k than it will be good deal

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes 3 seconds ago
wpDiscuz