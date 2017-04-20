Moto E4 spotted at benchmarks; MediaTek processor with 2 GB RAM on-board

While we have been seeing the Moto E4 surfacing repeatedly, the handset was now spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Motorola Moto E4 passed through the Geekbench benchmarking site sharing some details about the upcoming smartphone. The listing reveals that the handset is powered by the quad core MediaTek MT6737 chipset clocked at 1.25 GHz along with 2 GB of RAM on-board.

While the rest of the specs were not available, the listing confirms that the handset would have at least a 720p display resolution and a 13 MP primary camera. Rumours suggest that the handset would come with 16 GB storage and would run on the Android Nougat version. We are waiting for some more details.

