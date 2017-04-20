LG G6 launching in India on April 24

While Samsung just released the Galaxy S8 series in India, LG is now gearing up to launch its flagship LG G6 in the country.

LG has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event in India scheduled on April 24. The company is gearing up to release the flagship LG G6 at the event. Like the Galaxy S8 series, the smartphone is known for its 5.7 inch display with resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels with aspect ratio of 18:9.

The LG G6 is powered by the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also present is a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a 5 MP front facing camera. The handset also boasts of the Dolby Vision technology. We should have the pricing and availability details next week.