LG

LG G6 launching in India on April 24

By Jonathan Pereira
2

While Samsung just released the Galaxy S8 series in India, LG is now gearing up to launch its flagship LG G6 in the country.

LG G6 launching in India on April 24

LG has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event in India scheduled on April 24. The company is gearing up to release the flagship LG G6 at the event. Like the Galaxy S8 series, the smartphone is known for its 5.7 inch display with resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels with aspect ratio of 18:9.

The LG G6 is powered by the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also present is a 13 MP dual rear camera setup and a 5 MP front facing camera. The handset also boasts of the Dolby Vision technology. We should have the pricing and availability details next week.

You might also likeMore from author

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "LG G6 launching in India on April 24"

Liu Min Han

Season of flagship releases in India!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 seconds ago
Rahul Kashyap

A sturdy and well build with cool specs smartphone landing in India ready guyz.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes 18 seconds ago
wpDiscuz