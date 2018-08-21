Back in May this year, OPPO sub-brand Realme – which is now an independent brand – launched Realme 1 in India with a starting price of ₹8990. Well, after more than just three months from launching its first smartphone, Realme is now launching another smartphone in India – dubbed Realme 2.

Realme has been teasing the launch of Realme 2 in India since the past few days, and now, the company has sent out invites to the media for an event scheduled on August 28 in India where it will launch the Realme 2 for the Indian market.

The invite (attached above) that has been sent out by Realme shows a silhouette of the Realme 2 which reveals that the smartphone will come with a notched display; something that wasn’t present on the Realme 1.

Double the fun of taking the perfect picture. Capture the real world with the #Realme2 dual camera. Are you excited to see the magic unfold? #ANotchAbove pic.twitter.com/ot8JUPFi0E — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 20, 2018

From night long movie marathons to unending gameplays, with the 4230mAh battery of #Realme2, let the fun never be interrupted! #ANotchAbove pic.twitter.com/a2LIgWHLcW — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 21, 2018

Furthermore, Realme has also revealed some other details about the Realme 2 on Twitter. The company has shared images that confirm the presence of notched display, dual rear cameras, and, a large 4230 mAh battery. Well, for those unaware, the Realme 1 came with a single camera at the back and was fueled by a 3410 mAh battery.

The Realme 1 was powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC and came in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It remains to be seen what kind of configuration will the Realme 2 come with, and whether it will be powered by a MediaTek chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip.

We are exactly a week away from the launch of the Realme 2, hence, you can expect the company to share some more images and videos on social media that would reveal more details about this smartphone.