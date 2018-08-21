Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India with 5.86-inch 19:9 notched display, Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6 in China back in May this year. And, the smartphone was later launched as Nokia 6.1 Plus last month for global markets. At an event in New Delhi today, HMD launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market. However, that’s not the only smartphone HMD launched today in India. Alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD also launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the country.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus isn’t any new smartphone though, it’s actually a re-branded Nokia X5 that was launched in China last month. However, unlike the Nokia X5, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone which means it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years. Not to forget that Nokia 5.1 Plus will be one of the first few smartphones that will get the Android 9.0 Pie update.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus looks very much similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, but, there are some differences. Firstly, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a notch that’s significantly wider than the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus. And secondly, the metal rim that’s present around the dual camera module and the fingerprint scanner on the 6.1 Plus is missing from the 5.1 Plus.

That said, as far as the build of the 5.1 Plus is concerned, the front and back of the phone is covered with 2.5D curved glass, and, the frames are made out of polycarbonate material instead of metal.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, HMD didn’t reveal whether both the variants will come to India or only the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP single snapper on the front. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication, and, the smartphone comes packed with a 3060 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie)

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, White, Blue

