Vivo V11 Pro launching in India on September 6 with Halo FullView Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Exactly a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y81 in India with a price tag of ₹12,990. Well now, the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India next month – the Vivo V11 Pro.

Vivo sent out invites to the media last week for an event in India that’s scheduled on September 6, however, the invite didn’t explicitly mention what smartphone Vivo is going to launch. But now, Vivo on Twitter has confirmed that it’s going to launch the Vivo V11 Pro on September 6 in India.

In addition to confirming the launch of V11 Pro in India, Vivo also revealed some of the details of this smartphone. The company said that the V11 Pro will come with a Halo FullView Display and the smartphone will also feature in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on it.

Vivo also shared an image on Twitter that shows the silhouette of the V11 Pro which reveals a notch that’s similar to the one we have seen on OPPO F9 and OPPO R17. Well, it looks like OEMs are bored of “copying” iPhone X’s notch and are going for notches that are a bit similar to the cut-out on Essential PH-1 (or Essential Phone, as many like to call).

The Vivo V11 Pro will succeed Vivo V9 that was launched in India back in late March this year. The Vivo V9 is a mid-range smartphone and was launched in India with a price tag of ₹22,990. It sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 notched display and is powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. However, unlike the V11 Pro, the V9 doesn’t come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has the old-school fingerprint scanner on its back. You can check out our Vivo V9 review to know more about it.