Vivo Y81 launched in India with 6.22-inch notched display, Helio P22 SoC and 13 MP camera

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched Vivo NEX in India with a price tag of ₹44,990. The Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone and is one of the most innovative smartphones of 2018. Well now, the company has launched the Vivo Y81 in India, and of course, it’s not a flagship.

The Vivo Y81 was first launched in Vietnam back in late June this year, and, we came across a report last week which suggested that Vivo would launch the Y81 in India this week. Well, that report has turned out to be true now as the smartphone has been launched in the country.

The Vivo Y81 looks very much like the Vivo Y83 that was launched back in late May in China. In fact, the underlying hardware is also very much similar and is only differentiated by the amount of RAM, internal storage and camera.

The Vivo Y81 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.22-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9, resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and, an iPhone X-like notch up top.

The Vivo Y81 boots up to Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. For photography, the Y81 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also comes with features like AI Face Beauty, the now common Portrait Mode, and, Live Photo.

The Vivo Y81 is offered in two colors – Black and Gold – and, it ships with a 3260 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. The smartphone also comes with Face Unlock in addition to fingerprint scanner – the latter of which is only present on the Indian variant.

Vivo Y81 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Portrait Mode, Live Photo and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Portrait Mode, Live Photo and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Y81 Price in India and Availability