OPPO R17 announced with 6.4-inch “Waterdrop Screen”, Snapdragon 670 SoC and 8 GB RAM
First smartphone to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC and Gorilla Glass 6
Last week, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F9 with “Waterdrop Screen”, Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras. And now, the company has launched one more smartphone that comes with Waterdrop Screen – the OPPO R17.
The OPPO R17 was already listed on OPPO’s official website a week ago along with specifications as well as images that revealed its design. Hence, there isn’t anything new to know here. But, now that the R17 has been announced, we now have details about its price and availability that were previously unavailable.
The OPPO R17 looks like the F9 from the front – thanks to the 6.4-inch “Waterdrop Screen” that comes with a notch that’s unlike any other notch we have seen on recently launched smartphones. The display has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, it’s also the first smartphone to come Gorilla Glass 6 that was announced last month.
Under the hood, the OPPO R17 comes with Snapdragon 670 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. Well, this makes R17 the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 670. The R17 runs ColorOS 5.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.
For photography, the OPPO R17 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get an AI-powered 25 MP camera on the front. You won’t find any fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone or on the front below the display. Well that’s because the R17 comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on the screen.
The OPPO R17 is offered in two colors – Twilight Blue and Starry Purple – and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge support which the company claims can offer 2 hours of talk-time with 5 minutes of charge.
OPPO R17 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 615
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Twilight Blue, Starry Purple
- Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge
OPPO R17 Price and Availability
- Price: ¥3499 (around $510/₹35,621)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China from August 30. No word on availability in other markets
