OPPO R17 listed on official website ahead of launch with specs and images

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is going to launch the OPPO R17 soon, specifications of which had leaked online last week. Well now, just ahead of the launch, the R17 has been listed on OPPO’s official website along with its specs as well as images.

OPPO R17 has been listed on OPPO China’s official website. The listing has images of the smartphone which reveals its design. From the front, the smartphone looks like the OPPO F9 Pro that’s going to be launched in India next week on August 21. Well, that’s because the R17, like the F9 Pro, features a “Waterdrop Screen” which comes with quite a different kind of a notch and only houses the front camera as the earpiece is placed along the top edge.

Having said that, the back of the smartphone looks like the OnePlus 6 – thanks to the dual cameras that are stacked vertically at the center with the flash module placed right below them. However, there’s no fingerprint scanner at the back of R17, that’s because it comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on the screen.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OPPO R17 comes with 6.4-inch display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 25 MP front camera with AI-based features, ColorOS 5.2, and, 3500 mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge that OPPO says can offer 2 hours of talk-time with 5 minutes of charge.

The OPPO R17 will come in two colors – Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. OPPO’s website says that customers will be able to order the smartphone from August 18. We will know more about the R17 and its price once it’s launched by OPPO.

