Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on open sale in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India back in February this year. And, as always, the smartphone was sold through flash sales every week which resulted in lots of people not being able to buy the smartphone. However, that won’t be the case anymore as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is now available for purchase through open sale in India.

With the Redmi Note 5 Pro now available through open sale, you don’t have to wait every week for flash sale and wish to be lucky enough to be able to buy the smartphone. You can now buy it anytime you want by heading over to Flipkart or Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants – one with 4 GB RAM and the other with 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹13,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹16,999. However, the price of 4 GB RAM variant was increased by ₹1000 back in April, hence, it now costs ₹14,999.

That said, at press time, the 6 GB RAM variant is unavailable on Mi.com, and on Flipkart, you will have to buy the Lake Blue or Rose Gold variant if you want 6 GB of RAM as other colors are only available with 4 GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

Do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review if you are planning to buy one. We also suggest checking out ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 which gives tough competition to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.