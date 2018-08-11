One more Pixel 3 XL video surfaces online, reveals massive 6.7-inch display and 3430 mAh battery

Two days ago, we came across a video of the Google Pixel 3 XL that was shared by a Russian blogger. This video revealed the design of the Pixel 3 XL while also showing us the in-box contents that also include Pixel Buds-like wired USB Type-C earphones. Well now, that same Russian blogger has shared one more video which reveals some specifications of this third-gen Pixel smartphone.

This video (attached above) reveals that the Pixel 3 XL will come with a massive 6.7-inch display that will have a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. Besides, the video also reveals that this smartphone will ship with a 3430 mAh battery, which to us feels a bit on the lower end.

Apart from this, the video also reveals that the Pixel 3 XL will sport a 12 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. In addition to all this, we also get a look the smartphone’s Always-On Display as well as the design. You can also see that power button now has a light-green accent and there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack (neither was there one on last year’s Pixels).

That said, this video also reveals that the Pixel 3 XL has 64 GB of internal storage, however, you can expect a higher storage variant to be available as well. The smartphone also comes with 4 GB RAM which is a shame for an Android flagship, but, we are hopeful that there will be a variant of the smartphone that will come with at least 6 GB RAM (expecting 8 GB RAM from Google is too much).

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be unveiled on October 4, and, as we inch closer to this expected launch, we will definitely hear more about these smartphones.

