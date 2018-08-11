Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 reportedly coming with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage

Earlier this week, Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 was spotted on a Romanian retailer’s website with its specs, price and images. And, two days ago, Xiaomi announced Pocophone as its new sub-brand which will be called POCO in India. While the listing on Romanian retailer’s website did reveal full specs of Pocophone F1, we now have some more information about the memory configuration of this smartphone.

The listing on Romanian retailer’s website revealed that the Pocophone F1 would come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, but, according to a report by MySmartPrice, the Pocophone F1 will be available in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

In addition to this, the Pocophone F1 will also be available in four different colors – Grey, Blue, Gradient and Kevlar. The last one will only be available with 8 GB RAM variant though. Other specs, according to past leaks, include Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display.

The smartphone will also be coming with dual camera setup at the back which will be a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you will have a 20 MP snapper on the front.

The Pocophone F1 has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it will also come with IR Face Unlock. Furthermore, it will also be coming with Liquid Cooling which means it might be targeted at mobile gamers. That said, the smartphone will also come packed with a 4000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Pocophone F1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Adreno 630

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

20 MP

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Grey, Blue, Gradient, Kevlar

There’s no word on when the Pocophone F1 will be unveiled, but, one thing’s for sure: it will come to India. Considering we are talking about Xiaomi’s sub-brand here, what do you think would be an ideal price of the Pocophone F1?