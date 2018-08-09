Xiaomi announces Pocophone as its new sub-brand, will be called POCO in India

Back in May this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced its online-only sub-brand Realme in India (which is now an independent brand), and now, one more Chinese brand has announced its sub-brand. Yes, we are talking about Pocophone by Xiaomi.

Today is a special day. I'm excited to start sharing more about the new project I've been working on. Wish me luck! @IndiaPOCO @GlobalPocophone pic.twitter.com/tZcAUjmgI5 — Jai Mani (@jaimani) August 9, 2018

Are you sure you are ready for this? @JaiMani @xiaomi You know this is going to be quite a ride! https://t.co/qpi4vDrnAZ — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 9, 2018

This new sub-brand by Xiaomi will be called Pocophone, but, in India, it will be called “POCO by Xiaomi”, This news came from Jai Mani who is Lead Product Manager at Xiaomi India. However, neither Mani, nor Xiaomi, has revealed any more details about this new sub-brand. Having said that, the first smartphone from Pocophone could very well be the Pocophone F1 that has been making rounds on the Internet for some time now.

The Pocophone F1 was spotted on a Romanian retailer’s website a couple of days ago. It was listed with its specs, images as well as price. According to this listing, the Pocophone F1 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display and ships with a 4000 mAh battery. It also comes with liquid cooling system which probably means that it will be marketed as a gaming smartphone.

Pocophone F1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Bluetooth: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

The Pocophone F1 was also listed with a price tag of RON 1999 which translates to around ₹34,256. Having said that, this won’t the first time Xiaomi is launching a smartphone under its sub-brand. Back in April, Xiaomi launched the Black Shark gaming smartphone under its sub-brand Black Shark.

We expect to hear more about this new sub-brand of Xiaomi in the coming weeks, if not days.